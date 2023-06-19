CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,361,066 shares of company stock worth $1,798,417,169. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.19. The firm has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.97 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.