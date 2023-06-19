CRA Financial Services LLC Has $13.35 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHG stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

