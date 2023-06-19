CRA Financial Services LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

