CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 17,250 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 149,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $30.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.