CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,065 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Insider Activity

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $98.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

