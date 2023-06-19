CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. KWB Wealth raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 15,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 95,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

