CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 680 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

