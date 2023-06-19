CRA Financial Services LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS PMAR opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

