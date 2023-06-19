Credit Suisse Group Raises Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target to GBX 860

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 750 ($9.38) to GBX 860 ($10.76) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bodycote from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.44) to GBX 690 ($8.63) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Bodycote stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

