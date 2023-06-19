Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Cap of $51.03 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $51.03 million and approximately $21.30 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

