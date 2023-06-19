Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $50.93 million and $23.51 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

