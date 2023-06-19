Critical Review: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) versus Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) and Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Cochlear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $44.53 million 1.08 $24.24 million $0.37 7.89 Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $0.82 101.56

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Cochlear. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare 16.73% 13.49% 11.37% Cochlear N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cochlear shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sensus Healthcare and Cochlear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cochlear 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 322.37%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Cochlear.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Cochlear on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and TransDermal Infusion system. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body, as well as distributes laser devices. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

