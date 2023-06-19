Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.83-$2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.17-$11.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $109.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 502.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

