Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRT traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $24.79. 60,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $780,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $216,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 347.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.