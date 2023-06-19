CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in May

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,549.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $11.96 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

