CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUBE. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,188,000 after buying an additional 138,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,244,000 after buying an additional 314,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,717 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

