Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Short Interest Update

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 837,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,371,000 after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Cutera by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,846,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after buying an additional 89,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,123,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,528,000 after buying an additional 74,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Price Performance

Shares of CUTR remained flat at $16.46 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.85. Cutera has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $54.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.