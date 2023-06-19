CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.71. 4,622,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,839. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $42.21.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

