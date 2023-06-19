CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.



