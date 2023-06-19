CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $4.79 on Monday, hitting $149.52. The stock had a trading volume of 350,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.07. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $165.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

