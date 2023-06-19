Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Cymat Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The stock has a market cap of C$14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.25 million for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative return on equity of 348.46% and a negative net margin of 165.48%.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

