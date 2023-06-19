Cypress Financial Planning LLC Acquires 875 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

