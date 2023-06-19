Cypress Financial Planning LLC Buys 5,109 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 5.7% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KWB Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 378,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $148.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

