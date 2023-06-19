Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,794 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

PMAY stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $472.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

