Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 8,660 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS PJUL opened at $33.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $437.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.