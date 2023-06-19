Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYXT. Raymond James lowered shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.82.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 375,714,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,794. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $11.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Insider Transactions at Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 84.13%. The firm had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.20 million.

In other news, major shareholder Value & Opportunity Starboard sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 880,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 348.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

