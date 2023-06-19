Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dana by 478.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,817,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,955. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.38. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

