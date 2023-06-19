Dawn Protocol Market Cap Hits $35.72 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001817 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $35.72 million and approximately $869,341.75 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

