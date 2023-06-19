Decred Reaches Market Cap of $209.61 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $13.73 or 0.00051176 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $209.61 million and $1.19 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00105784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00031701 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017539 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003694 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,269,184 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

