DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 52% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $298,014.72 and approximately $0.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00105715 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00051845 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00032781 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017030 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003851 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,924,833 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

