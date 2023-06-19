Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Update

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 700,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,534. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $30.11.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,540,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,892 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,527,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

