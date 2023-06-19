Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.30), with a volume of 96744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.75 ($0.31).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £22.58 million, a P/E ratio of -618.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.08.

In related news, insider Sarah McLeod bought 282,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,651.62 ($7,071.60). 33.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

