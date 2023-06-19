Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 14,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,259,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.