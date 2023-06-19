DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFDDF opened at $38.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. DFDS A/S has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $38.10.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

