dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.28 million and $2,153.77 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00287658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016541 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000364 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000077 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,343,207 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99811246 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $823.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.