Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 7.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 194.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 81,099 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,782,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 201,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.90. 575,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $415.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

