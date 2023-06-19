Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DLR traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.18. 4,570,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,051. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $139.14.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

