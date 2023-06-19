Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,876,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,011 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,696,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 644,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,460. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

