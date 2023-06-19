Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 169.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,515 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $16,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 125,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

