Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NYSE:DFS opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after buying an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

