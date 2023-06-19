DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on DLO. UBS Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at $310,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 226.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 424,866 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,547. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

