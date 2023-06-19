Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Down 10.5% in May

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.07% and a return on equity of 73.63%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $472,030. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 19.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

