Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.02%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

