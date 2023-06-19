Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,035,500 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the May 15th total of 3,425,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.1 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCMF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DOCMF shares. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

