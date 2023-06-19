Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Up 10.4% in May

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 311,700 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DFLI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. 3,362,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

About Dragonfly Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

