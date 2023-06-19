Drake & Associates LLC Acquires 21 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW traded down $11.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $732.43. The company had a trading volume of 419,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.05. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $748.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

