Drake & Associates LLC Acquires 425 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

KR traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,578,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,807. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

