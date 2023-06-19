Drake & Associates LLC Purchases 300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.1% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $181.63. 8,779,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,710,872. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

