Drake & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Drake & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,740,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679,288. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

