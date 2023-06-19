DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SMDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.19) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.26) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 416 ($5.21).

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Price Performance

Shares of SMDS traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 307.70 ($3.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,257. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 369.10 ($4.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 314.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 325.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.